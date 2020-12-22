The 2020-21 hockey season for the Wenatchee Wild never got a chance to get off the ground thanks in part to a global pandemic, but work has begun to construct the roster for the 2021-22 BCHL season.
The latest addition comes in the form of defenseman David Hejduk (pronounced Hay-duke).
Hejduk first hit the ice at the age of “two or three”, as he recalls. He was playing on his first team at the age of four. Players at that age will generally get an opportunity to play all positions, and for Hejduk, he started as a forward.
“Then I tried playing defense and really liked it," Hejduk said. "The next season, I was a D-man.”
As he’s moved along in his playing career, he’s realized, he liked playing defense because he liked being the ‘quarterback’ of the play.
Born in Parker, Colo. Hejduk has a twin brother, Marek, who is currently skating with the US Development Team program. The brothers carry a championship pedigree that dates back to their grandfather who won gold at the junior level with Czechoslovakia in 1968, and then a pro championship in 1972, also in Czechoslovakia.
Their father, Milan, had a successful career with the Colorado Avalanche, where he won the Stanley Cup in 2001 and also won an Olympic Gold in 2010.
David, however, is excited to make a name for himself as he grows his game. He’s been a part of the Colorado Thunderbirds for six seasons now, beginning at the U11 level and now skating this season at the U16 level in the Tier I Elite League.
“It’s a great program that really helped me develop," Hejduk said.
Wenatchee General Manager Bliss Littler said David has made nice progress the last few years.
"We feel he will be able to step into the BCHL and contribute right away" Littler said. "We look forward to working with him the next few years before he moves on to Harvard.”
Hejduk and his brother have played together their whole careers, so this is the first season they’ve been apart.
“It’s different, we’re obviously really close, so it was initially difficult to adjust," Hejduk said. "We also worked very well together on the ice, given how long we played together. So that chemistry had to be made up.”
The brothers are slated to reunite in 2023 with both committing to Harvard University.
Players today have more options than ever when it comes to choosing where to play their junior level hockey. For David Hejduk, he was careful about his decision.
“I did some research, talked to some people, and found out what a great league (the BCHL) is," Hejduk said. "I love the development potential for young players like myself.”
Wild Head Coach Chris Clark said he's excited to add David to the group.
"He is an extremely smart player with a real competitive nature," Clark said. "The Colorado Thunderbirds have done an excellent job helping develop David, and our staff looks forward to continuing in helping him develop and prepare for college hockey at Harvard.”