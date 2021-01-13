As the Wenatchee Wild continue to prepare for the coming 2021-22 season, they’ve taken another step toward building their roster with the addition of goaltender Andy Vlaha.
Vlaha grew up in Snohomish, about a half hour north of Seattle. His inspiration to play hockey came from his father who grew up playing hockey in the Czech Republic.
But his passion for goaltending came from his brother.
“I started off as a player but my older brother was a goalie and I tried the position when I was five after watching him," Vlaha said. "I fell in love with being a goalie ever since. My favorite part is making a big save when the game is on the line."
Wild head coach Chris Clark said he's excited to have a local kid in net next season.
"Being from Washington, we have had the opportunity to watch Andy grow the past couple years as a goalie and person," Clark said. "He understands the position and has a great mix of athleticism and technique.”
At 5-foot-10 and 145 pounds, Vlaha relies on quickness more than size.
His favorite NHL goalie is Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay) who is noted for his great balance, flexibility, and mental composure. In developing his dexterity, Vlaha’s become rather adept at juggling.
Associate coach Leigh Mendelson said they've had a chance to watch Vlaha play the past three seasons, and he's improved each year.
"He skated with us last season as an Affiliated Player and participated in our extended preseason camp at the start of this year," Mendelson said. "Andy has very good hockey sense and athleticism, and we expect him to be one of the best goaltenders to come out of Washington State in a long time - we are very excited about having him back in the Fall.”
Vlaha is currently in Utica, NY playing for the Utica Jr. Comets of the NCDC after honing his skills with the Jr. Thunderbirds in Seattle for the last couple of years. Vlaha said he's looking forward to his time in Wenatchee though.
“I’m excited to meet more of the fans," he said. "I was fortunate enough to interact with a few fans during the extended training camp and they’re (the) kind of people that love hockey."