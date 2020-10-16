WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild announced its upcoming scrimmage schedule Friday morning as the team continues training camp, which began this past Monday.
Beginning next week, the team will travel to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, for six intrasquad scrimmages over the next six weeks at the Frontier Ice Arena.
With COVID-19 restrictions still keeping the Wild from dropping the puck and competing against one another in town, the restrictions in some neighboring states are laxer.
Fans will be allowed in the stands and the scrimmages will be free to attend, with seating capacity filled on a first-come basis to comply with state guidelines.
Traveling with the team will be 10-16 Western Hockey League (WHL) players, the Wild said, providing enough bodies to hold a live scrimmage with two full teams.
“We are thankful for the WHL and its membered teams for working with us to get this done,” head coach Chris Clark said in a press release. “We look forward to some very high-level hockey over the next six weeks.”
Scrimmage dates are:
- Thursday, Oct. 22 at 12:15 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 23 at 7:15 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 6, time to be announced
- Saturday, Nov. 7, time TBA
- Friday, Nov. 13, time TBA
- Saturday, Nov. 14, time TBA
For those unable to make the drive, the scrimmages will be broadcast on Hockey TV. The BCHL regular season is scheduled to start on Dec. 1.