EAST WENATCHEE – Rain or shine, the Eastmont girls’ soccer team has come to play this season.
The Wildcats remain unbeaten after four games and earned their first clean sheet of the season after beating West Valley 3-nil in the rain Tuesday night at home.
Eastmont scored all three of its goals in the first half. Rylee Fisher got the first in the second minute off a corner kick and then Jayden Brown connected with fellow forward Megan Chandler for a pair of goals in the 14th and 25th minute.
“We generated a lot of opportunities that way,” Eastmont head coach Vidal Hurtado said, referring to the connection between Brown and Chandler. “We had 10 shots on target in the game, and though it was physical, we kept possession of the ball and thought we played a well-rounded game.”
This is Eastmont, and keeper Kora Fry’s, first clean sheet of the season. They had six last season.
“I know it hasn’t always gone this way against West Valley, but we played a strong 80 minutes,” Hurtado said. “In the second half we were able to keep possession, won the 50-50 balls and we created good opportunities, though we couldn’t put them away.”
The Wildcats back-line was superb again, with Annelise Bauman and Alexa Heimbigner knocking away any ball that managed to get through.
“They (both) did an amazing job cleaning up for us and won a lot of balls,” Hurtado said of the two.
“The girls were excited and ready to go and I’m happy with how everyone played. It’s always good to get a league win in front of the home crowd.”
With games on Thursday and Saturday, this is a tough week for the Eastmont girls, who by Sunday will have played four games within a week span.
The Wildcats travel to Ike on Thursday before playing Lewis and Clark (in their final non-league game of the season) Saturday afternoon at home.
“We talked about it the last few days, this is a really hard week for us,” Hurtado said. “Managing our fatigue and we’re playing good teams as well. It can get difficult, but we’re going to watch film, do some stretching and stay off the field tomorrow. Even though it’s a day prior to a game it’s more important to focus on our health and recover for Thursday.”
Kickoff Thursday night in Yakima tomorrow is at 7 p.m., and 1 p.m., on Saturday.