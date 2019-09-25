WENATCHEE — The bus ride back to East Wenatchee was brief, but satisfying for the girls’ soccer team, who remain undefeated (5-0-2) after besting rival Wenatchee 1-nil Tuesday night at the Apple Bowl.
It was the Wildcats’ fourth win, and fifth game, in the last 10 days. Over that stretch, they’ve allowed just two goals, scored 12 and earned four-consecutive clean-sheets.
Eastmont has definitely been the more dominant team in all of their matches, except Tuesday night, pitted against a quality Wenatchee side. The game was back-and-forth throughout and could have easily been settled in extra-time or PKs. But that slim, hard-fought win is what ultimately makes the victory that much sweeter.
“Every time we play Wenatchee it’s a physical and contested game, and it’s not easy as you could tell,” Eastmont head coach Vidal ‘Mean Machine’ Hurtado said postmatch. “We had moments where we were in control and there were moments where they were in control. But the grit was there, which is something that I talk about a lot. Being able to finish games strong.”
“It’s also nice to have two strikers (Jayden Brown, Megan Chandler) that can work well off each other.”
Both Chandler and Brown have been on fire and scored nearly all the goals for Eastmont so far this season.
They connected again on Tuesday for the lone goal of the match.
After receiving a long through-ball, Chandler took on two Panther defenders, beating one before taking a touch to her left foot as she tried to skirt past the second. But her touch was too heavy and drifted toward the top of the box. Fortunately, Brown, who had been charging in from midfield during the sequence, received the touch almost as an outlet pass and blasted a shot past Panthers’ keeper Nyjah Hughes.
Before the goal though (which came in the 24th minute), it was Wenatchee who had the advantage. The Panthers were controlling the middle third and even had an early goal disallowed following an offside call on a free-kick. But after that, every time the Wenatchee attackers got in tight, they were thwarted by the stellar Eastmont back-line.
Wenatchee mounted a charge late, but couldn’t get a quality shot on frame.
“Defensively we’re getting stronger every game,” Hurtado said. “Annelise Bauman and Alexa Heimbigner have been working really hard back there and that has allowed us to push more numbers up and be more aggressive in the final third. I’m really happy with their effort and Kora (Fry) was amazing as always.”
Of the few balls that did squeak through, Fry was there to stop them.
Now in her third year as the Wildcats starting keeper, Fry brings experience and a swagger to the net that the other girls can feed off of. She’s the ultimate backstop. And she’s been near perfect the last week.
Of course, so has Wenatchee and their keeper, Hughes, who has allowed only three goals in the last five matches.
This was just the Panthers’ second loss of the season and their first after winning four-straight over the past two weeks. Wenatchee will look to rebound Saturday at home against Moses Lake.
These two teams are definitely at the top of the Big 9 and will meet again in mid-October — in what will likely determine first or second seeding for the Big 9 tournament.
After having almost no-time off the past 10 days, the Wildcats will receive some much-needed recuperation as they prepare for Sunnyside on Saturday.
“I’m happy we can get more than a days break at least,” Hurtado said. “We’ll be able to actually practice something rather than just prepare for the next game.”