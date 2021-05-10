EAST WENATCHEE — It was a day of redemption for Victor Andrade and the Eastmont Wildcats, who won their fifth in-a-row Saturday after dispensing the Moses Lake Chiefs 2-nil at Eastmont Stadium.
The senior squandered an early opportunity from just outside the six-yard box, sailing his attempt over the bar, but he got another chance in the second half and scored to ice out the game. And with the win, the Wildcats redeemed a 1-nil road loss to the Chiefs a few weeks ago.
“We started off the game fairly well, we had a couple of early opportunities that we weren’t able to capitalize on — come on Victor — but we were able to produce enough up top to take a lead,” Eastmont head coach Vidal Hurtado said. “And it was good to see Victor get one in during the second half. His work rate is up there with the best; he plays box-to-box and is such a phenomenal player.”
After Andrade missed his first attempt in the first few minutes, it took nearly 20 minutes before Eastmont could get the ball back into the final third. Playing with the wind at their backs, Moses Lake held possession and started to generate a few quality shots on net, but Wildcats keeper Armando Mendoza stood tall.
With just a few minutes left in the first half, Diego Zaldivar got in on a ball played into the box and was taken down from behind, earning a PK, which he converted to give Eastmont a 1-nil lead.
The second half was fairly tight but the Wildcats controlled most of the possession and were able to string more of an attack together. About 30 minutes into the half, the Wildcats caught the Chiefs backline napping following a handball restart and got in on an odd-man break. Andrade got the ball just outside the box and cut to his left before taking one touch and flicking the ball over the keeper's head to push the lead to 2-nil.
“We weren’t able to create something super solid but I enjoyed the way we played definitely,” Hurtado said. “Moses Lake was one of the teams that had beaten us so it was good for us to get a win in the second.”
The Wildcats have now won their last five games and head into Tuesday’s matchup against rival Wenatchee with a ton of confidence. They’re a much more organized squad than they were at the start of the season.
“I want to preface that we still haven’t been able to field our true 11,” Hurtado said. “We were missing three today and every game it seems that something happens. It’s been a challenging season. At first, I think we were relying on our individual skill a lot, which we have, but it costs us a few games. We’ve been able to control the ball really well though and we’re finishing stronger than we started.”
Kickoff Tuesday night against Wenatchee is at 7 p.m.
“Let’s hope we can recover from any injuries or discomfort, it should be another good game though,” Hurtado said.