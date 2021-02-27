WENATCHEE — The stands were empty, players sat six feet apart on the sidelines and masks were worn at all times, but aside from that, it felt like a normal season-opener for Wenatchee and Eastmont Saturday afternoon.
The game even went into PKs, which has become routine when these two teams meet at the Apple Bowl. Eastmont won 2-1, having converted four of five penalty shots while Wenatchee missed a pair.
But overall, it was competitive throughout the full 80 minutes (and the 10 extra). Neither team was able to really dictate the pace as both traded opportunities.
“Whether it’s girls or boys, every time we play Wenatchee it comes down to the wire,” Eastmont head coach Vidal Hurtado said after the win. “It just shows that both programs have good athletes that always want to show up against each other. I’m happy for the (girls) their first showing was an assessment; in practice, it looks one way but you get to see what you have in a game. We had a couple of good looks but wasn’t able to put them on frame.”
Both teams started to settle in after the first 10 minutes, but Wenatchee scored first after senior captain Yareli Sanchez-Blanco floated in a cross to junior Taylor Schoengarth, who took one touch and blasted a shot past Wildcats keeper Kora Fry in the 12th minute.
Eastmont would respond quickly though. On the first corner kick of the game just four minutes later, the Wildcats were awarded a penalty shot after a player was pulled down in the box. Senior captain Megan Chandler converted the PK to even the score at 1-1.
Hurtado said he loved the girls’ ability to shake off the goal and continue pressing.
“I actually brought it up in the pregame,” he said. “If we score first does that mean we are going to win? No. If we give up one does that mean we are going to lose? No. We play the full 80 minutes, and that’s exactly what they did.”
Senior Jayden Brown made a few nice runs in the second half and had a couple of good looks clang off the bar, but the Wildcats didn’t test Panthers keeper Nyjah Hughes too much. Hurtado felt Brown and Chandler were dropping a little too often instead of pushing the Wenatchee backline.
“It’s good to do that, but I thought one would have been fine while the other made critical runs,” he said. “But overall, I’m happy with how we played. I never know how to feel about PKs, we won which is great, but it’s a luck of the draw.”
Wenatchee was able to get a few shots on target, but they were unable to get a second one through. Regardless, head coach David Vasquez said he was proud of the girls for how they played.
“We get into this to teach them the game of soccer, but also resilience and how to deal with adversity,” he said. “They did exactly that, which is a testament to the character of this team. Even though we didn’t get the result we wanted, the girls were cheering at the end of the game because they played well and honored their potential. That’s all I can ask for as a coach. Would I be happier with a win? Absolutely. But do I feel defeated? Not at all. If anything I’m excited about the future.”
Vasquez, who is in his first year as head coach, had some butterflies last night. But the experience matched up to everything he was expecting.
“It was awesome,” he said. “Last night I was thinking ‘is this actually happening or is someone going to pull the plug at the last minute’. It seemed surreal that it happened, but I’m happy the girls are out there. They needed it. We needed it.”
(I needed it).
The Wildcats are on the road Tuesday against Ephrata. Wenatchee travels to Moses Lake to take on the Chiefs. Kickoff in both games is at 7 p.m.