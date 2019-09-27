EAST WENATCHEE — Now that was a dominant display of football.
The Wildcats thoroughly dominated West Valley (Spokane) in their final non-league game Friday night, throttling the visiting Eagles 58-0. That’s right. Zero. Zilch. Nada.
“It was good for our kids to come out and play a complete football game,” Eastmont head coach Mike Don said after the blowout. “We scored on defense twice, we scored on special teams and we had another turnover drop down to the one. We were hardly on the field offensively, but when we are we’re scary.”
The game got out of hand early.
So much so that if you went to the snack bar to grab something to eat in the first quarter, it was already 16-0 by the time you got back to your seat.
West Valley only went backward on their first drive of the game before a high snap led to a safety and an early 2-0 lead for the Wildcats. Eastmont then scored on a two-play drive following the punt-kickoff, starting the barrage.
The Wildcats scored twice more in the first quarter on a 19-yard run from Carson Tally and a pick-six from Nathan Chang.
It was 23-0 with still two minutes left in the first quarter. And Eastmont only piled on from there, scoring another defensive touchdown at the start of the second as Max Prazer scooped up a fumble and returned it to the house.
West Valley had a chance to score in a goal-to-go situation with time ticking down in the first half, but the Eastmont defense held up and stuffed the Eagles on five (because of a holding penalty in the endzone) straight plays to head into the locker room up 30.
The game was essentially over from there, though Eastmont tacked on 28 more in the second half for good measure.
Tally scored just two plays into the third quarter, scampering 75-yards down the sideline on a sweep to the right. That was really the theme all night. The Eagles had no one to match either the Wildcats’ speed on offense or power up front defensively.
Quarterback Carson Everhart capped another scoring drive on the Wildcats next possession with a keeper up the middle and then All-State defensive back and return specialist, Wesley McIlwaine, returned a punt for a touchdown late in the third quarter to eclipse 50.
With the game sewed up, Don let the JV kids that suited close out the fourth quarter.
It might have been a game Eastmont was expected to win, but that was quite a performance.
Now the real season starts with the Wildcats traveling down to Yakima next week to play West Valley in their Big 9 opener.
The Wildcats have only one home game over the next month; in two weeks against Davis. So they’ll learn a lot about themselves over the next couple of weeks.
“We feel good with where we are at,” Don said. “We won the games we were supposed to win and now it’s crunch time. We’ll see what we got. Teams in our league are much improved from what it has been in years past and it’s going to be a dogfight.”