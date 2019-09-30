EAST WENATCHEE — The Wildcats had no issue handling Sunnyside over the weekend, routing the Grizzlies 7-2 to earn their fifth consecutive victory.
“We wanted to get off to a fast start,” head coach Vidal Hurtado said Monday evening.
Mission accomplished. The Wildcats scored five goals in the first 40 minutes.
Jayden Brown opened the scoring in the third minute after converting a breakaway opportunity and scored twice more in the 10th and 21st minute of the match, completing the first-half hattrick.
“That helped us settle into the match,” Hurtado said. “Since we got ahead early, we were able to work on our gameplan of keeping the ball on the ground and being direct with control.”
Eastmont caught a break in the 29th minute, with Tess Sparks being given a goal following a cross that was deflected in by Sunnyside players, but the Wildcats chipped in their fifth of the half after freshman Kendall Flanagan scored off an assist from Rebecca Covarrubias.
Rylee Fisher and Megan Chandler tacked on two more goals in the second half for good measure, but the game was long over by then. Which allowed the Wildcats to work on a few areas and fine-tune some things.
“We were able to work on a lot of our goals for the match, like being able to use the width on the field to cross balls and then just playing well in the middle,” Hurtado said. “Tess, Rylee and Maria are starting to work well off each other, recognize positioning and help one another out. We’ll continue to work on our width and finding opportunities there, but overall I thought it went well and with the early lead, the pressure was off to just play our game.”
Defensively, the Wildcats allowed two goals, which broke their consecutive clean-sheet streak that stood at (4) games. But overall, Hurtado is happy with how the group is shaping up now midway through the season.
“Typically strikers or forwards are the ones that get the recognition, but defensively we are doing really well with the back three and defensive mid-fielders,” Hurtado said. “That is encouraging and allows us to take more risks in the final third.”
As the calendar flips to October, Eastmont currently sits a game ahead of Wenatchee, Moses Lake and Davis in the Big 9 standings, and has yet to lose a match. But the Wildcats will be tested a little tonight against Davis, in what has become a physical and tightly-contested match over the past couple of years.
“We talked about that (Monday) and we are expecting it to be a physical game,” Hurtado said. “But the girls are ready for it and excited to continue with what they have been doing.”
Eastmont beat Davis in all three meetings last year, holding the Pirates to just one goal. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.