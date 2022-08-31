U.S. Open

Serena Williams of the U.S. acknowledges the crowd after winning her second round match against Estonia's Anett Kontaveit. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK — Playing more like a world number one than a player ranked outside the top 600, Serena Williams turned back the clock on Wednesday to stun world number two Anett Kontaveit 7-6(4) 2-6 6-2 and move into the third round of the U.S. Open, putting her retirement plans on pause.

Defeat has always been hard to swallow for the fiercely competitive Williams and the 40-year-old American's relentless will to win was on full display during an absorbing two-hour 27 minute contest of unexpected high quality, breathless intensity and drama.



