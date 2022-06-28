LONDON — Rafael Nadal made a stuttering but rousing return to the grass on Tuesday, beating 41st-ranked Argentine Francisco Cerundolo 6-4 6-3 3-6 6-4 in Wimbledon's first round to begin his campaign for a third Grand Slam title of the year.
The 36-year-old second seed, who has not played at Wimbledon since 2019 and stayed away from warm-up tournaments with a chronic foot problem, looked to be motoring through the match until a series of unforced errors allowed Cerundolo back in.
"It is not a surface that we play very often, especially in my case in the last three years I didn't put any foot on the grass," Nadal told the Centre Court crowd.
"Every day is a test and I am at the beginning of the tournament and the difficult circumstances (under which) I arrived here."
Nadal won the first set after uncharacteristically coming into the net and forcing Cerundolo to hit a forehand wide. A little skip and a fist pump and the Spaniard was on his way.
He won the second set after breaking serve in the sixth game and serving out to love.
But the 23-year-old Cerundolo, who broke into the top 100 only in February, upped the tempo in the third set and found the lines with his booming forehand to put the twice Wimbledon champion on the back foot.
Nadal, who has also won 20 other Grand Slam titles, looked tired in the face of the onslaught, losing the set under pressure with a backhand into the net. He then dropped his serve in the fourth as Cerundolo's confidence and energy increased.
But Nadal, who won the Australian Open in January and the French Open earlier this month, is nothing if not a fighter. He regrouped and used all his experience to battle back.
Cheered on by a packed Centre Court he broke the serve of his now nervous opponent twice to seal the match and set up a second-round tie with Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania.
"Three years without being here ... it is amazing to be back and I can't thank (people) enough for the support," said Nadal.
Tsitsipas wriggles out of trouble to reach Wimbledon second round
Stefanos Tsitsipas snapped his first-round hoodoo at Wimbledon when he ended Swiss qualifier Alexander Ritschard's first Tour-level match with a 7-6(1) 6-3 5-7 6-4 win on Tuesday.
The Greek fourth seed had perished in the opening round on his last two visits to the All England Club and on paper it looked like that run would end when he was drawn against a 188th-ranked opponent who had never played on the main ATP Tour.
While Tsitsipas has chalked up a 41-19 win-loss record at the slams, a 228-108 career record on the men's circuit and has won 40 of 53 matches contested in 2022, Ritschard's corresponding figures stood at 0-0, 0-0 and 0-0.
Yet for 15 magical minutes, the Wimbledon newcomer was enjoying a day to remember as he produced some blazing winners to surge into a 4-1 lead.
That left Tsitsipas gesturing wildly to himself and muttering in the direction of his racket, as if to say 'what the hell are you doing man?'
That pep-talk to himself did the trick as he went on to win four games on the trot and could have made it five if he had converted any of the five set points he earned on Ritschard's serve at 5-4.
The Swiss's survival skills, however, deserted him in the tiebreak and he got walloped 7-1.
When Tsitsipas wriggled out of another spot of bother at 2-1 up in the second set, with his 28-year-old opponent failing to convert any of the six break points he earned in a game which stretched to 20 points and seven deuces, it seemed like the outcome was a forgone conclusion.
Yet at 5-5 in the third set, Ritschard conjured a break out of nowhere and extended his Court One outing by blasting a forehand down the line to take the contest into a fourth set.
But that is where Ritschard's Wimbledon journey ended as a forehand whipped wide in the 10th game handed Tsitsipas victory just after 9pm local time.
"I have to congratulate Alexander for an incredible performance and we'll see more of him," the 23-year-old Greek said on court after booking a second round date with Australian Jordan Thompson.
"I'm glad we finished before the sun went down. Great to be playing on the grass ... it's great to be playing at Wimbledon."
With Swiss eight-times champion Roger Federer missing from the singles draw for the first time since 1998 as he continues to recover from knee surgery, compatriots Stan Wawrinka, Henri Laaksonen, Marc-Andrea Huesler and Ritschard were tasked with flyinf the country's flag at the championships alive.
Ritschard's defeat, however, ended Switzerland's challenge in the men's draw in the first round.