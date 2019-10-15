It’s never easy being thrust into the starting quarterback position as a sophomore, and there is even more pressure having to follow up an older brother (Quinn) — who is widely recognized as a solid multi-sport athlete — in a small town.
But Reed Stamps, 15, has made the transition effortless for Chelan in just six weeks.
The Goats (4-2) are one of the biggest surprises of the season so far and a big reason for it (aside from their iron-clad defense) has been Stamps. Granted, he had a rough game against Cashmere this past Friday — tossing four picks — but that has been the lone blip in an otherwise stellar campaign. Coming into last week, Stamps had thrown 16 touchdowns, ran for another and tossed only two picks.
That’s a damn good stat-line for a senior let alone a first-year starter.
But if you ask his head coach, Travis Domser, he’s not surprised Stamps is having so much success. He’s a lunch-pail kind of kid who has put in the work.
“His summer job was to be an athlete,” Domser said Friday morning prior to the Bronze Shoe. “We have a lot of kids who don’t commit as much as Quinn and Reed do and it shows their pride in the school and community. Playing baseball and basketball games, going to football camp and working out, that takes energy, but it is worth it. You only get so many opportunities to play sports.”
Stamps has definitely made the most of his chances.
Earlier this Spring, Domser sat down with his coaching staff to review the upcoming roster prior to the start of the spring ball — a typical routine for every coach.
The Goats only had two quarterbacks listed, both sophomores (Stamps and Gage Burdick)
“We didn’t have a junior or senior that stuck with the program, so we just kind of looked at ourselves and said, ‘great’,” Domser said. “It was just kind of a next-man-up kind of deal and we had them compete (against each other) all the way up until that first game against Brewster. They embraced that competition and both have gotten way better because of it.”
That intense, ever-persistent, over the shoulder type, pressure that has been applied since Spring is what ultimately has given Stamps his edge.
No rep is wasted when everything is earned.
He was still (predictably) anxious prior to his debut against Brewster week one.
“That game I was (so) nervous because it was my first game ever,” Stamps said Friday. “I didn’t know what to expect but we came out strong. The defense got a fumble and then we scored on the first play.”
Stamps settled in following the score and finished with over 230 yards passing and two touchdowns in a 35-25 win over the Bears. The performance boosted Stamps’ confidence and catapulted the Goats forward as they went on a four-game winning streak in the month of September.
The sophomore threw for 141 and a pair of touchdowns in a week two win over Warden. He then tossed three more touchdowns and ran for another the following week (in a dominant 41-6 victory over South Whidbey) before having an all-state type performance against Granger. Stamps completed 18 of 27 passes for 305 yards and — a school-record — seven touchdowns against the Spartans.
“No one was guarding the (Kyle Jackson) over the middle,” Stamps said when asked about the game. “He’s one of the better receivers in the league and he’ll catch anything. I just went with it.”
Despite the eye-popping numbers, Stamps has done a nice job of taking what the defense gives him and uses the Goats bruising run-game — through running back Julio Alatorre — to his benefit.
“He can give us seven touchdowns or throw for none, he just wants to win and get better,” Domser said of Stamps. “We’ve got good tailbacks and receivers and our line has been really aggressive, so it’s not all on his shoulders. (Derek) Todd has done a fantastic job making sure he has to compete but stay within his limits.”
“I think each week he gets better at preparing and knowing what is coming at home. But if you’ve been around this league long enough, once you get into league everyone is good and you have to earn everything.”
The Goats and their young quarterback have had some tough lessons over the past couple weeks, falling to Okanogan on a last-second field goal before dropping the Bronze Shoe in a game in which the offense turned the ball over five times — four interceptions and a muffed punt.
Stamps, unquestionably, had his two worst games of the season (4TDs, 5 INTs), but the offense also missed some wide-open opportunities they normally would hit, including a halfback pass that was slightly overthrown and a couple of dropped balls by Jackson and Tobin Wier.
So I wouldn’t necessarily count on the last two weeks becoming a theme. Stamps has proven that he will put in the time and learn from those mistakes.
And he has a standard to live up to.
Just as our interview was concluding and Stamps was walking off toward his car, he asked coach Domser what time he needed to be at the field prior to their game against Cashmere.
“5 p.m.,” Domser responded.
“Ok," Stamps said. "I’ll be there at 4:30 p.m."