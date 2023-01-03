PASADENA — Midway through the third quarter of the 109th Rose Bowl, Utah quarterback Cameron Rising stepped back onto the hallowed turf, staring down a scenario in which he has thrived all season — his Utes trailing, needing their senior leader to respond and rally them to victory.

Twice against USC, Rising sparked comeback wins with his creative guile and guts, which is why Utah had returned to Pasadena for a second straight new year, and why the Trojans were sent to the Cotton Bowl instead of competing in the College Football Playoff.



