As if to acknowledge that he knows the dominant theme in his draft scouting reports, quarterback Anthony Richardson uncorked a throw Thursday during his pro day that hit the ceiling of Florida's indoor practice facility.

"The talent is there," ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said recently. "The old cliché is he can either make your draft or break your heart. He's boom-or-bust. That's Anthony Richardson."



