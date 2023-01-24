Pete and John Seahawks (copy)

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider, left and head coach Pete Carroll at a press conference at VMAC, March 16, in Renton.

 The Seattle Times/Ken Lambert

It became official the day the regular season ended that the Seahawks have the fifth pick in the 2023 draft thanks to the Russell Wilson trade.

It'll be Seattle's highest pick since the 2009 season, presenting an opportunity that coach Pete Carroll last week called "a dream come true" for general manager John Schneider.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.