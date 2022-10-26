PULLMAN — Washington State is one of six Pac-12 football teams still searching for its second Pac-12 victory.
That quest isn't about to get any easier. At least not right away.
Coming off a bye week, WSU (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) hosts No. 14 Utah (5-2, 3-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday (FS1) at Gesa Field in Pullman.
The Cougars still need two victories for a guaranteed bowl berth and three to match last season's mark.
Here's a look at the slate for the latter half of the season, which features a mix of big games, bottom dwellers and a showdown against the team's former quarterback.
The Utes are one of four Pac-12 teams ranked in the top 15, two of which the Cougars have already played and lost to in No. 8 Oregon and No. 10 USC.
WSU doesn't play No. 12 UCLA this year, so that makes Utah the best opponent remaining on the schedule.
A win would shake up the Pac-12 standings. A loss would put the Cougars at .500 for the first time this season and a measly 1-4 in conference play.
Like WSU, Stanford and Arizona State own just one league win thus far.
The Cardinal have gone viral online recently for video clips showing a mostly empty Stanford Stadium. And ASU fired famous coach Herm Edwards just three games into the season.
Suffice it to say, those two games Nov. 5 in and Stanford, Calif., and Nov. 12 in Pullman are ones the Cougars need to win to separate themselves from the bottom half of the standings.
Some disgruntled Coug fans have been vocal about missing former quarterback Jayden de Laura, now the starter for Arizona.
The Wildcats are 3-4 and 1-3 in conference, which is already an upgrade from their 1-11 campaign a year ago.
Much of that has to do with the play of their sophomore quarterback, who has passed for 324.9 yards per game and has 19 touchdowns to seven interceptions.
The Cougars will have a chance for revenge against de Laura on Nov. 19 in Tucson.
WSU rounds out the regular season Nov. 26 with its usual grand finale, the Apple Cup against Washington.
WSU coach Jake Dickert was named the team's boss following last season's 40-13 victory against the Huskies.
That win snapped a seven-game skid in the rivalry series going back to 2012.
What will he and the Cougs do for an encore?
