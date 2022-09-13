220914-sports-hawksshockbroncs01

The Seahawks watch the Brandon McManus 64-yard field goal miss, sealing the 17-16 win Monday night. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

The Seahawks got almost everything they could have dreamed of on a Monday night that will be long remembered and savored in franchise annals.

They saw much-doubted quarterback Geno Smith play a game of poise and precision — nothing too fancy, but a textbook embodiment of the Pete Carroll formula. Smith did just enough to win it and, especially, nothing to lose it.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?