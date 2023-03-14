WENATCHEE — Wenatchee baseball hosted Eastmont and Woodinville on Saturday afternoon at Recreation Park. Though Wenatchee and Eastmont wouldn’t play each other, they both got a crack at Woodinville to kick off their seasons, and each came up a few runs shy.
Wenatchee lost to Woodinville 6-2 and Eastmont followed, losing 3-2.
This was the Panthers’ third meeting with Woodinville. The two previous games came in the 2014 and 2016 state tournaments, and Wenatchee won both.
This may be Wenatchee’s 88th year of baseball. Since 1920 two long hiatuses have interrupted their streak. One from 1927-37 and another from 1942-45.
Wenatchee plays at Othello on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Eastmont hosts Eisenhower next Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Eastmont softball drops double-header to Skyline
SAMMAMISH — Eastmont softball’s first game of the season was a double-header against Skyline.
Their last encounter was one still fresh in Eastmont’s memory. The Wildcats lost to Skyline by two runs in the state tournament, ending their bid for a third-place finish.
That loss capped an impressive 16-3-1 season and no doubt motivated them to seek out the difficult competition to begin the next year.
They found it. The Wildcats lost the first game 14-5, but they immediately rallied in the next, keeping the runs low and the deficit lower. They lost the second 6-4.
