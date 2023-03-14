WENATCHEE — Wenatchee baseball hosted Eastmont and Woodinville on Saturday afternoon at Recreation Park. Though Wenatchee and Eastmont wouldn’t play each other, they both got a crack at Woodinville to kick off their seasons, and each came up a few runs shy.

Wenatchee lost to Woodinville 6-2 and Eastmont followed, losing 3-2.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

