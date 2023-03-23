PEORIA, Ariz. — On an off day without a baseball game, what did most of the Mariners players and coaching staff do with their free evening?

Watch a baseball game.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?