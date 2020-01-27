Over the last four years, the sports world has lost Muhammad Ali, Arnold Palmer, Roy Halladay, and Jose Fernandez. But it’s hard to imagine a more bleak afternoon than this past Sunday, as millions of basketball fans around the globe mourned the loss of one of the sports’ greatest icons and ambassadors.
Lakers legend Kobe Bean Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in the foggy hills of Calabasas. They were heading to an AAU game in Thousand Oaks.
In the hours that followed, fans, commentators, reporters and athletes paid tribute to the basketball savant widely recognized as one of the greatest players of all time. Various NBA teams took an eight-second backcourt violation or 24-second shot-clock violation — in honor of Kobe’s two jersey numbers — to begin their game. Players at the Pro Bowl imitated Kobe during celebrations. As did many of the world’s premier soccer players. Across the country, people wept and called loved ones.
Cashmere’s Hailey Van Lith, who developed a relationship with Kobe and Gianna after Kobe flew her out to train in August, took to social media to post her gratitude.
“I am at a loss for words,” Van Lith wrote on Instagram. “Never have I seen a passion for life burn so bright in two individuals. Thank you for changing my life. (The) conversations I shared with both (Kobe and Gianna) touched my heart and I will cherish them forever.”
Head coach Brent Darnell, who was at his house watching film from Saturday’s 65-44 win over Kings when he got the news, exchanged a few texts with Van Lith but otherwise let her cope with the loss.
“I wasn’t going to call her because I knew she was probably getting bombarded with interview requests,” Darnell said Monday. “I talked to a few journalists from the LA Times, K5 and KOMO, it’s been nuts and I don’t even have an Instagram or Twitter. But I talked with Corey and he said she was pretty devastated.”
The impact that Kobe had on others isn’t quantifiable. He touched the lives of so many and captivated us all for two decades with his basketball prowess. He was a global figure that helped usher in basketball as the second most popular sport in the world. He was fluent in English, Spanish and Italian, and often offered a unique perspective while speaking at the podium.
His hallmark was his fearlessness and will to win.
He was one of the first high school celebrities, taking R&B star Brandy Norwood to his senior prom in Philadelphia, before becoming the NBA’s first guard to be drafted straight out of High School — as the No. 13 overall pick in 1996.
Despite being just 18-years old, Kobe was immediately thrown into the rotation on one of the NBA’s glamour franchises and helped lead them to five NBA championships, including a three-peat from 2000-02. He made 18 All-Star appearances in his 20-year career, won two scoring titles and was also named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team nine times.
In his 10th season, Kobe dropped 81, the second-most ever in a game, in a win over Toronto and then scored 60 in his final game in 2016.
Often compared to artists like Rembrandt or Michelangelo, Kobe was a craftsman on the court, able to snuff out anything a defense could throw his way. He never had any tendencies that allowed a team to game-plan against him. He just took what the defense gave him.
His work ethic was unmatched. Before the 2008 Olympics, a lot of the younger players on Team USA woke up at 8 a.m., for a team breakfast to see Kobe drenched in sweat after a three-hour workout.
Instead of easing his way into retirement, Kobe poured himself back into his family. He became an Oscar-winning producer, one of the leading advocates for women's basketball and a mentor to many young basketball players looking for guidance.
But his legacy is by no means untarnished.
In 2003, Bryant was credibly accused of raping a 19-year old woman at a hotel in Eagle, Colorado. The woman, who was an employee at the hotel, alleged that Bryant choked her and forced her to have intercourse. The allegation never made it to trial. Ultimately, the accuser decided not to testify and Bryant settled the case with a civil lawsuit, later apologizing to the woman in a public statement.
While he was seen as a portrait family-man post-retirement, the 2003 incident must be included in the arc of his overall story.
Because while it would be easier to eulogize Bryant as a mythical figure who died too young, we should think about him as a human being with flaws. To acknowledge them doesn’t dilute or dishonor his greatness, but complicates it.