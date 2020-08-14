WENATCHEE — When WRAC general manager Evy Gillin was forced to shut down the non-profit fitness center for two weeks in mid-March because of the coronavirus, she anticipated it lasting a while.
“But as far as expecting it to be going on 5 months, definitely not,” Gillin said Friday.
Even so, at least from the outside, the WRAC appears to have adjusted nicely with the new COVID fitness environment. While indoor operations are still not permitted, they’ve moved stationary bikes and equipment outside, began offering fitness classes — by appointment only and held at a 5-to-1 member to instructor ratio — live-streamed yoga and RIP classes, opened the tennis/pickleball courts for reservations, and within the last month, started offering private swim lessons.
Lap and recreation swim is open at various times throughout the week by reservation only and with a capacity of 24 members.
“It’s a learning process every day, but thank goodness we have outdoor facilities to function on,” Gillin said. “That’s all we’re limited to for now but we’ve made use of all the space we have. We’re hanging in there, we’ve had pretty good support from members and there is a good percentage who are continuing to pay dues.”
Once the pandemic hit, the WRAC suspended its monthly dues for members. When the county advanced into Phase 1.5, and they were allowed to start offering tennis/pickleball and limited in-person fitness classes the WRAC then started giving members the option to pay all, half or just daily-use dues each month. If you planned to wait until indoor operations were available, that’s fine too — you could simply pick up your membership back up at a later date.
But for Gillin, that isn’t a stable business model.
“It’s like recreating a business every month,” she said. “After doing our financials for July, it’s a losing battle. We can’t keep going like this we’re going to run out of opportunities to have the pool open, which we’ll be continuing through September to whatever degree members utilize it. But eventually, it will get too dark or too cold and people want to go inside.”
If the county ever advances into Phase 2, Gillin said they can offer classes with 12 people per instructor.
“But we’re not there yet,” Gillin said. “We are hearing about the potential for businesses to apply for a variance within the county, we’re still trying to get some clarification on that, but it might open the door for individual businesses to demonstrate that they are able and ready to operate safely under the states’ guidelines. We’ve done our best to prepare the facility and we will be ready when the green light comes.”