EAST WENATCHEE — While Wenatchee was the visiting squad Thursday night, the Panthers made themselves right at home on Eastmont’s senior night, beating the Wildcats 52-21. The victory margin can be expected when a team consisting of underclassmen faces an experienced squad.
“They did a really good job. I was really happy with their performance,” said Panthers coach Carlos Adamy afterward. “Overall, my squad did really good.”
Rudy Vivanco gave Eastmont an early 6-3 lead after a pin and a win by fall in the 120-pound match, though it was only temporary.
In the 126-pound match, the Panthers’ Cannon Sanders pinned Isaac Perez-Rodriquez 2:29 into the match. The win gave the Panthers a team lead of 9-6.
The 132-pound match featured Wenatchee’s Toby Hamilton and Eastmont’s Aiden Luna, with Hamilton pinning Luna about a minute in, increasing the team score to 15-6. An Eastmont forfeit in the 138-pound match gave the Panthers six more points.
With Wenatchee on top 21-6, Eastmont’s Logan Esquivel took on Luis Mendez in the 145-pound match. Esquivel was victorious, 11-7.
The three points Eastmont earned were matched minutes later after a Panthers forfeit in the 152-pound match, making the team score 27-6.
“As the season’s progressed, we’ve been actually doing better each match we’ve seen,” said Wildcats coach Hugh Chang. “It’s hard to compete against juniors and seniors when all we have are freshmen and sophomores.”
Eastmont’s relative youth was on display in the 220-pound match as freshman Abraham Garcia-Vazquez took on Wenatchee junior Evan Berdan, a state veteran. Garcia-Vazquez gave a strong effort, but Berdan’s aggression resulted in a pin just over three minutes in. The win increased Wenatchee’s lead to 49-15.
Adamy said Berdan implemented technique in the match he’s been working in practice, which was “really good to see.” Adamy said he wants to see Wenatchee be aggressive going forward.
The final match of the night was the most spirited, as the crowd became enthralled in the 285-pound match between Wenatchee’s Vincent Goforth and Eastmont’s Juan Martinez-Gonzalez. The competitors were unstoppable, nearly literally, as it took the ref several seconds to halt action after Martinez-Gonzalez’s headgear fell off. The match stopped several times due to Goforth’s bloody nose, which he visited the trainers for several times. But Goforth proved victorious in the end, winning 7-3 and giving Wenatchee a 52-15 lead.
Eastmont tacked on six points after a forfeit in the 106-pound match.
“We’re just trying to rebuild and get going,” Chang said. “This year is building the foundation and getting everything set and ready.
Wenatchee finishes its season Thursday with a home match against Sunnyside. Eastmont returns to action tonight with a road match against Moses Lake.