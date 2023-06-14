The Washington State University board of regents on Friday approved a transfer of $1.4 million to cover an athletics deficit caused by Pac-12 woes and failures to identify extra costs, while acknowledging that bigger questions about the future of sports on the Palouse remain.

The university's administration clarified to the 11-member board that transferred money would not come from tuition or state funds, but instead interest earnings that WSU had on hand.



