PULLMAN — Brennan Jackson, an accomplished edge rusher and veteran leader for Washington State's football team, will return to the program next year for his sixth and final collegiate season.

"I think one more year here is what I want to do," Jackson told reporters Friday. "I want to finish out as a Coug, finish what I started. I'm really looking forward to it and I think it's going to be a great last one."



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

