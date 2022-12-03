PULLMAN — Travion Brown, a veteran Washington State defender who shared first-team snaps at middle linebacker this year, has entered the NCAA's transfer portal, according to multiple reports Friday.

A graduate transfer, Brown has one season of eligibility remaining. He never used his redshirt at WSU.



