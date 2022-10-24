PULLMAN — In hopes of shoring up an offensive line that's been shaky so far this year, Washington State is making a midseason personnel adjustment and reconstructing part of the position group.

Ma'ake Fifita is shifting to right guard after starting WSU's first six games of the year at right tackle, coach Jake Dickert told reporters Monday.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

