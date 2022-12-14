Dec. 14Eric Morris, Washington State's offensive coordinator and a Mike Leach disciple who played for the late coach at Texas Tech, accepted a position to become the head coach at North Texas on Tuesday morning.
Morris was WSU's offensive coordinator for one season, helping lead the Cougars to seven regular-season wins and an appearance in Saturday's Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl against Fresno State.
He becomes the second coordinator to leave WSU after one season . Cougars defensive coordinator Brian Ward accepted the same position at Arizona State approximately one week ago.
"I am incredibly honored to be the head football coach at North Texas," Morris said in a school news release. "I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity given to me by Jared Mosley and President Smatresk to lead UNT Football into a new era in The American."
WSU coach Jake Dickert is taking over defensive coordinator duties at the LA Bowl, but it hasn't been specified whether Morris will join the Cougars on Saturday at SoFi Stadium. He was originally scheduled to meet with reporters Wednesday morning during an LA Bowl news conference reserved for offensive coordinators. A WSU spokesman confirmed that Morris will not participate in the media session.
A photo posted by WSU running backs coach Mark Atuaia depicted Dickert and Morris on a private jet Monday while recruiting. Dickert sent well wishes to the outgoing offensive coordinator on social media Tuesday afternoon.
Morris began his coaching career in 2010 as a support staffer at Houston before reuniting with Leach. Morris captured his first full-time coaching role in 2012, when he served as the Cougars' inside receivers coach during Leach's first year . After his brief stop in Pullman, Morris returned to Texas Tech for a five-year stint as the Red Raiders' offensive coordinator. He was named head coach at Incarnate Word ahead of the 2018 season and led the Cardinals to a 24-18 record across four years.
He made the move from San Antonio to Pullman in January after leading UIW to its best season in program history — a 10-win campaign that ended in the second round of the FCS playoffs. The Cardinals boasted one of the most productive passing offenses in the FCS. Star UIW quarterback Cameron Ward, one of the top-rated transfer players in the 2022 recruiting cycle, tagged along to WSU.
In their first and only season together in the Pac-12, Morris and Ward led a WSU offense that ranked first in the conference and 10th nationally in red-zone efficiency, scoring on 91.5% of its trips inside the 20-yard line. Operating at a fast pace and making use of quick passes, WSU's offense showed some promising flashes this year, but overall, Morris' system wasn't as consistent or explosive as fans had envisioned.
Hampered by shaky offensive line play, the Cougars struggled to stretch the field and took criticism for their heavy reliance on short passes and receiver screens.
Yet there were stretches during which WSU's offense functioned with an entertaining, up-tempo style.
WSU's attack slumped during a three-game midseason slide. The Cougars found a groove late in the year, but couldn't sustain it for entire games. WSU averaged 294 yards and 27.8 points in the first half across its final four games, but managed an average of 120.8 yards and 4.8 points in the second halves. The Cougars went 3-1 in those games.
WSU wound up seventh in scoring offense (27.8 points per game), ninth in total offense (375.5 yards per game), sixth in passing offense (263.5) and 10th in rushing offense (112).
