Dec. 14Eric Morris, Washington State's offensive coordinator and a Mike Leach disciple who played for the late coach at Texas Tech, accepted a position to become the head coach at North Texas on Tuesday morning.

Morris was WSU's offensive coordinator for one season, helping lead the Cougars to seven regular-season wins and an appearance in Saturday's Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl against Fresno State.



