Jake Dickert (copy) (copy)

Washington State head coach Jake Dickert is targeting Western Kentucky University's offensive coordinator as the Cougars next head coach.

 The Spokesman Review/Tyler Tjomsland

PULLMAN — Washington State found an up-and-comer to fill its vacant offensive coordinator position, according to multiple reports Tuesday from national media members.

The Cougars are planning to hire Ben Arbuckle, who served as co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Western Kentucky this season. The 27-year-old helped guide the Hilltoppers to a highly productive season during his first year in a coordinator role.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.