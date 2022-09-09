Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK
Ron Stone

Washington State defender Ron Stone Jr. 

PULLMAN — Washington State's most prolific defensive player from the 2021 season spent most of fall camp and much of Saturday's game against Idaho on the sideline.

That no longer will be the case for junior edge Ron Stone Jr., who is cleared to go full speed against No. 19 Wisconsin on Saturday in Madison.