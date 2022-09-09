PULLMAN — Washington State's most prolific defensive player from the 2021 season spent most of fall camp and much of Saturday's game against Idaho on the sideline.
That no longer will be the case for junior edge Ron Stone Jr., who is cleared to go full speed against No. 19 Wisconsin on Saturday in Madison.
WSU coach Jake Dickert said Stone had a minor injury issue during the summer and they wanted to make sure he came back fully healthy.
Stone was 100 percent on board with the slow process.
"At the end of the day, you want to make sure you're healthy," Stone said Tuesday. "Football's not fun if you can't play. I think it's a smart decision that we made and we made it for my benefit."
The first-team All-Pac-12 honoree was put on a "pitch count" against the Vandals and played fewer than half of WSU's defensive snaps.
That gave more opportunity for WSU's deep collection of edges to get more playing time. Brennan Jackson, Andrew Edson, Raam Stevenson, Quinn Roff and Lawrence Falatea all recorded at least one tackle or quarterback hurry against the Vandals.
They contributed to a WSU defense that racked up 12 tackles for loss, six sacks and four quarterback hurries.
"It's always going to be a little different not taking as many reps as you're used to, but it's an opportunity for those younger guys and they attacked and I'm excited for them," Stone said. "Me taking less reps gives more reps to someone else in that position who's going to get more experience and ultimately help this team."
Stone last season totaled 63 tackles (34 solo), 11.5 for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick.
Dickert said Stone has gotten over the hump and he'll be full go the rest of the season as long as he stays healthy.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone