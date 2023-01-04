PULLMAN — Washington State's football program secured help for a position group that desperately needed it, picking up a commitment from an experienced offensive lineman who should make an immediate impact.

Christy Nkanu, who started at Southern Utah over the past three years, pledged to WSU on Sunday evening. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound grad transfer chose the Cougars over Cal, BYU, Virginia and Troy.



