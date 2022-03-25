WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley College Knights departed for Everett in their team van Friday afternoon with one goal: bring back some hardware — along with a few strands of nylon.
The Lady Knights won the NWAC championship a few years back, now it’s the guys’ turn.
WVC tips off against Bellevue at 1 p.m. Saturday in their Final Four game. If the Knights win, they’ll compete for the NWAC Championship against the winner of Yakima Valley and Olympic Sunday at 2 p.m.
“This week has been good,” head coach Jeremy Harden said on Thursday. “We brought in several high school and college guys to be our scout team for Bellevue and we prepared against their offense. We’re more than ready to go since we’ve had (double) the days we normally get to prepare. We’ve been going at it for nearly a week now, so we’re dialed in and ready to get after it.”
WVC won both of their opening-round games last week against Highline (74-59) and Skagit Valley (99-92). But the Knights are going to face a stiff test against Bellevue. The Bulldogs have dominated the overall series with the Knights, winning 30 of 42 games, and they’re coming in having won nine of their last 10 games.
The Bulldogs also have a talented freshman guard, Maui Sze, who was named freshman of the year in the North region.
“He’s an elite point guard,” Harden said. “Bellevue also plays small ball, going five-out with five guys that can all shoot it from the perimeter and put the ball on the floor. It’ll be a tough game for our bigger guys out on the 3-point line but we’re planning to use our length and athletic ability to keep them in front and challenge them at the rim.”
WVC has the ultimate equalizer with Isaac Jones and Anthony Roy working in tandem. But last week against Skagit Valley, it was a complete team effort. All five starters scored in double figures and Bryson Faison chipped in 11 points off the bench while shooting 7-for-8 from the free-throw line.
Considering that Jones, the league’s leading scorer, will likely be double-teamed throughout Saturday’s game against Bellevue, the Knights will need a similar type of performance.
“As long as (Isaac) can make the right reads and find the right person when he’s getting doubled, I think we’ll have some success,” Harden said. “He’s such a talent and we spent a few sessions this week throwing double teams at him. But it’s huge that we have other guys step up as well. They all can, they were all elite high school players.”
Zach Johnson is a 29-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not out covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at the local golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.
