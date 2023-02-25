WENATCHEE — Patrick Green will serve as interim head coach of the WVC Women's basketball program, and a few familiar faces joined him.
On Thursday, WVC announced in a press release that Kris Gorce, who previously served as coach, was placed on administrative leave through February.
A reason for Gorce's administrative leave was not included and a representative of WVC's human resources department said they could not provide further detail.
Both the former athletic director and long-time men’s basketball coach Greg Franz and former long-time women’s basketball coach Rachel Goetz will serve as assistant coaches.
“It’s a dream team,” Green said. “It's ridiculous. Both Rachel and Greg are the cream of the crop and an amazing blessing. To do this together has been an honor and a ton of fun.”
Green played ball in Cashmere, where his dad was also the JV coach. While at Western Washington University, Green, who had formed a connection with Cashmere Hall of Fame coach Bill Kelly through his father, first dipped his toe into coaching as Kelly’s assistant coach at Blaine High School for three years.
Eventually, Green took over as head coach for the girls' basketball program, and of the six years he was there, he led them to five state tournament appearances, four of which garnered trophies.
“We’re greatly appreciative of Patrick stepping in to coach the women’s team,” Wenatchee Valley Athletic Director Lance LaVetter said. “His background in teaching as an educator and as a coach is perfect to help move this team forward.”
Since the change, aside from a two-point loss to start the month, and a forfeit, the Knights have been on a winning streak, climbing the Eastern Conference standings into third place.
“It’s been fun getting back into things and getting to know these young women. I’m just doing my best to help them get better every day and finish this year strong,” Green said. “I’m trying to help this team use what they already know and use the pieces they already have to put their best product on the court.”
Around the time he left Blaine High School and was considering overseas teaching jobs, a women’s basketball position opened up at WVC in 2004. He applied but lost out to a coach with more experience. He spent the next 14 years teaching at American schools in Singapore and the Czech Republic.
He went back to Cashmere in 2018 and is self-employed as an educational consultant and published author. He helps educate teachers and parents through workshops on how to use technology in their child’s education.
“There’s a lot of need,” Green said.
Coaching runs in the family. Besides his dad, Green’s brother was his assistant coach at Blaine and is currently an assistant coach for the Gonzaga women’s program.
The Knights host Treasure Valley Saturday. Women’s tipoff at 2 p.m. and men’s at 4 p.m.
