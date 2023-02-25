WENATCHEE — Patrick Green will serve as interim head coach of the WVC Women's basketball program, and a few familiar faces joined him.

On Thursday, WVC announced in a press release that Kris Gorce, who previously served as coach, was placed on administrative leave through February.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?