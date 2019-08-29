WENATCHEE — Even though he played college soccer, Wenatchee Valley College’s second year Athletic Director Kyle Vierck was not planning to take over the men’s and women’s soccer programs.
Both soccer coaches at school, Peter Osborn and Anya Belcher, resigned to care for their young families that are growing.
“Peter let me know he would be stepping down in the winter time. I took on the task of recruiting this year’s team. I put those guys together in the spring with the hope of hiring our next coach in the summer,” Vierck said. “Anya was in a similar situation. They found out they were going to be having another child.”
With the baby due to arrive in September, Vierck said the timing for staying on as coach would have been difficult for Belcher. Plus, she is transitioning to a full time tenured teaching position at WVC.
Vierck said they are still planning to hire men’s and women’s coaches for the soccer teams, but not right at the moment.
“I’m carrying the positions through the fall term and we’ll be actively posting for the positions hopefully in the next month or two,” he said.
Vierck will have a lot on his plate, being the men’s and women’s coaches and the AD at WVC. The primary challenge, he said, is they are already human resource strapped, which takes a large toll.
“It tasked my leadership out to being able to delegate. I have a fantastic team of people around me and they are wonderful,” Vierck said. “What is great is that they are willing to help me. I have to be able to have the wisdom and wherewithal to slow down and delegate some tasks that I normally would take care of to stay above water.”
In terms of the actual soccer teams, Vierck said the men’s team is looking good. They’ve gone 1-1-1 in the preseason, beating South Puget Sound 3-1 Aug. 22 in Tukwila, losing 2-0 to Skagit Valley on Aug. 23 in Tukwila. They tied Everett 1-1 on Aug. 28 in Everett.
Vierck said he recruited the team all up and down the valley. There are players from Wenatchee, Eastmont, Cascade, Bridgeport, Royal and Mattawa. In fact, 11 of the 26 players are from Wenatchee.
“We’ve very talented. We’re not used to playing with one another so there is a large growth curve. Each time we go out, we are getting clear about who were are about and who we’re going to be. We’re going to be very competitive. I fully expect us to be in the race down the end,” he said.
Like most sports in the Northwest Athletic Conference or NWAC, the east division is the toughest in the conference. It is no different for men’s soccer, where east teams have made the final four in eight of the last 10 years.
“Wenatchee hasn’t had a lot of that postseason experience. The east is really tough,” Vierck said. “Wenatchee has always been very talented up here, but it takes a lot to break into the top three and get one of those spots.”
The Wenatchee men begin conference play at North Idaho on Sept. 11.
Belcher did all of the recruiting for the women’s team. There are seven returners. Vierck said they have a balanced freshman class from all over.
“What is wonderful about this group of girls is how connected they and how coachable they are,” he said. “We’re competing really well. The east on the women’s side is always really difficult to navigate. I really like how the girls have competed. We went over and won two games in Seattle in the preseason.”
WVC won 2-1 over Chemeketa on Aug. 22 at Tukwila. They beat Shoreline 3-2 on Aug. 23 at Tukwila. They lost to Everett 3-2 on Aug. 28 in Everett.
The Knight women begin conference play on Sept. 11 at North Idaho.