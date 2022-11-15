WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College Athletics and the WVC Foundation have joined forces this week to raise funds to help cover costs for athletes at the school.
The virtual giving week will help students cover costs associated with their sport. Donations can be made at bit.ly/WVCfundraiser.
The effort, which launched Monday afternoon, will run through Friday. As of Tuesday morning, the fundraiser had received $350 in donations. According to a WVC press release, the money raised will go toward student scholarships and help athletes pay for the travel and food costs for teams.
According to the press release, by state guidelines, community college athletes can only receive scholarship funding up to 65% of total tuition cost. Around 30% of WVC athletes receive this amount, and the money raised will go to students who have yet to receive the maximum amount.
When a team makes it to the postseason, the associated costs must be paid through fundraising and donations. The press release noted the high costs associated with both food and travel.
