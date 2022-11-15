WWorldstock-WVC 01.JPG (copy)
Wenatchee Valley College, Aug. 18, 2022.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College Athletics and the WVC Foundation have joined forces this week to raise funds to help cover costs for athletes at the school.

The virtual giving week will help students cover costs associated with their sport. Donations can be made at bit.ly/WVCfundraiser.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

