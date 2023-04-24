WENATCHEE — A few days previously, the Wenatchee Valley College baseball team swept the Blue Mountain Community College Timberwolves, a team that sat near the bottom, two slots lower than WVC, in the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Eastern Conference standings.
WVC still hovered in the middle of the Eastern Conference when they hosted Blue Mountain of Pendleton, Oregon on Saturday and kept the winning streak going, at least in the opener, with a 10-run shutout. Game 2 ended it with a narrow 8-5 loss.
WVC managed a shutout while giving up eight hits in the opener. They scored five runs in the 2nd inning and distributed the last five over the next six innings. They kept the Timberwolves on edge while on base, accumulating seven stolen bases in the opener alone. WVC scored 10 runs on 10 hits.
Tyler Schuyleman led WVC with 2 RBIs, a double, and a run, and went 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Christopher Rivera had 2 RBIs, 2 stolen bases, and a run, and went 2-for-4. Kyler Bacon finished with 2 RBIs, 2 stolen bases, and a run, and went 2-for-4.
Isaiah Mayfield-Prieto pitched 7 innings and gave up 6 hits, and 3 walks, but finished with 4 strikeouts against 29 batters. Blake Reece pitched a single inning and gave up just two hits and a walk.
Game 2 looked as though it would go WVC’s way. They held a 4-run shutout through the first three innings until the Timberwolves found six straight runs in the 4th inning by filling the diamond via doubles to gain earned and unearned runs. With the lead, the Timberwolves outscored WVC 2-1 over the remaining five innings.
Spencer Juul led WVC with 2 RBIs and went 2-for-3. Alex Greb also finished with 2 RBIs and went 2-for-4.
WVC hosts Big Bend Community College for a doubleheader on Wednesday at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
