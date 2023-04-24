WENATCHEE — A few days previously, the Wenatchee Valley College baseball team swept the Blue Mountain Community College Timberwolves, a team that sat near the bottom, two slots lower than WVC, in the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Eastern Conference standings.

WVC still hovered in the middle of the Eastern Conference when they hosted Blue Mountain of Pendleton, Oregon on Saturday and kept the winning streak going, at least in the opener, with a 10-run shutout. Game 2 ended it with a narrow 8-5 loss.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?