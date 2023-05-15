WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley College baseball team narrowly missed the Northwest Athletic Conference playoffs this season but that didn’t prevent them from going out on a high note after hosting the Treasure Valley Community College Chukars (Ontario, Oregon) for a doubleheader over the weekend.

The Knights (13-15, 23-27) swept TVCC (8-20, 13-33) 5-4 in the opener and 3-1 in Game 2.



