WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley College baseball team narrowly missed the Northwest Athletic Conference playoffs this season but that didn’t prevent them from going out on a high note after hosting the Treasure Valley Community College Chukars (Ontario, Oregon) for a doubleheader over the weekend.
The Knights (13-15, 23-27) swept TVCC (8-20, 13-33) 5-4 in the opener and 3-1 in Game 2.
TVCC opened Game 1 with a 4-0 lead but WVC followed that up with three runs in the second inning. Two scoreless innings followed until WVC found the tying run in the fifth inning, 4-4. Another defensive stalemate stagnated any offensive production for the next four innings. Finally, in the bottom of the 10th inning, Alex Greb stepped to the plate and cracked a winning home run, earning an RBI with his one hit of the game.
WVC scored five runs off of nine hits and TVCC scored four runs off the same number of hits.
Spence Juul added another RBI for WVC and went 4-for-5. Ethan Gardner finished with an RBI and a stolen base and went 1-for-4.
Blake Reece pitched four innings for WVC to help close the game. He finished with one hit, two walks, and seven strikeouts. Cody Snow closed the final five innings with one hit and seven strikeouts.
WVC scored one early run in Game 2. They held that lead through the next six scoreless innings before WVC added another two runs in the eighth inning. The Knights held TVCC to just one run in the final inning to secure their sweep. WVC scored three runs off of five hits and TVCC scored one run off of four hits.
Juul, JC Worsham, and Trysten Mooney each scored an RBI for WVC. Leo Lemus pitched three innings and gave up only one walk with four strikeouts. James Joss pitched three innings and gave up one hit and two walks. Worsham pitched another three innings with three hits, one run, and a walk and finished with one strikeout.
