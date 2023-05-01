MOSES LAKE — After splitting a doubleheader with Big Bend Community College on Saturday, the Wenatchee Valley College baseball team is in a three-way tie with Big Bend and Treasure Valley Community College at the bottom of the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Eastern Conference. WVC still holds a slight advantage with the better overall record of the three.
WVC (7-13, 17-25) lost the opener, 3-0, to Big Bend (7-13, 15-23) but rallied to win Game 2 by a larger margin, 8-1.
The opener was scoreless through the first two innings until Big Bend distributed five runs across the third and fourth innings and one more in the sixth. They scored six runs off of nine hits while WVC finished with three.
River Smith went 1-for-2 for WVC and Spencer Juul and Alex Grub each went 1-for-3.
Game 2 went much differently for WVC. Again, the game was held scoreless through the first two innings but then WVC outscored Big Bend 6-1 in the third inning, bolstered by the bat of Justin Birch who bashed a homer for the Knights. When you add one run in each of the next two innings and another mutual shutout in the last half of the game, you’ll have the recipe for WVC’s win.
WVC scored eight runs off of 13 hits while Big Bend only earned one run off of six hits.
Birch led WVC with two RBIs while going 2-for-4. Smith also added another two RBIs. Greb, Alex Black, and Maddox Brent each finished with an RBI while going 2-for-4.
WVC hosts Yakima Valley College for a doubleheader on Wednesday at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
