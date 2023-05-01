MOSES LAKE — After splitting a doubleheader with Big Bend Community College on Saturday, the Wenatchee Valley College baseball team is in a three-way tie with Big Bend and Treasure Valley Community College at the bottom of the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Eastern Conference. WVC still holds a slight advantage with the better overall record of the three.

WVC (7-13, 17-25) lost the opener, 3-0, to Big Bend (7-13, 15-23) but rallied to win Game 2 by a larger margin, 8-1.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

