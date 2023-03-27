WENATCHEE — When the back-to-back doubleheaders between Saturday and Sunday were over, Wenatchee Valley College almost completed a sweep hosting the Grays Harbor Chokers.
The most competitive game was the first. The Knights scored the winning run after Alex Greb knocked in Tyler Schuyleman at the bottom of the 11th inning 2-1.
Grays Harbor had seven strikeouts, eight hits, and two errors with two pitchers. Wenatchee’s pitchers, Isaiah Mayfield-Prieto, Cade Christopherson, Cody Snow, and Kade Kuske, finished with a combined 10 strikeouts, five hits and eight walks.
Wenatchee won the second game 7-0, scoring all runs late in the game off of seven hits. They capitalized on errors and walks to load the bases and score six of their seven runs at the bottom of the eighth inning.
Wenatchee won the early game the next day 3-1. They scored two early runs and one in the sixth, off of eight hits, to do so. Wenatchee’s JC Worsham was 2-for-3 at the plate with 2 RBIs.
The last game was dropped to Grays Harbor 11-2. The Chokers had three more hits with five more at-bats to score those 11 runs, two of which resulted from a home run in the sixth inning.
Wenatchee finished with more hits and more strikeouts but walked more batters at a 12-1 ratio.
Wenatchee improves to a 10-12 record.
Wenatchee hosts Walla Walla for a doubleheader on Wednesday at 1 and 4 p.m.
