WENATCHEE — Before Wenatchee Valley College baseball hosted Shoreline on Sunday, they had a doubleheader at Big Bend on Friday.
The Knights split wins with the Vikings by the same score. Big Bend won the first game 4-0. Two early runs gave them the lead and their defense shut out Wenatchee, despite the Knights having one less hit and no errors.
Wenatchee adjusted and returned the favor. The Knights won the second game 4-0. They scored four runs on eight hits, with no errors.
On Sunday, the Knights fell to Shoreline twice. The first was a close, scoreless game until the eighth inning, where Shoreline broke out for three runs on eight hits. The 3-0 score held.
Wenatchee got on the scoreboard during the second game but for every run they scored, Shoreline scored two.
Shoreline’s three early runs held the lead until Wenatchee scored four in the third inning. It would be a short-lived lead for Wenatchee. Shoreline outscored the Knights 7-1 to finish out the game 10-5.
Wenatchee now has a 7-11 record.
Wenatchee hosts back-to-back doubleheaders against Grays Harbor on Saturday at 1 and 4 p.m. and Sunday at 12 and 3 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone