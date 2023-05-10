ONTARIO, Ore. — The Wenatchee Valley College baseball team split a doubleheader with Treasure Valley Community College Wednesday afternoon. WVC won 6-2 in the opener and lost 7-5 in Game 2.
WVC (11-15, 21-27) just split a doubleheader with Yakima Valley College over the weekend while TVCC (8-18, 13-31) was at the bottom of the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Eastern Conference and had lost their last five games.
There was just enough momentum for WVC to edge the Chukars in the opener by scoring all six of their runs within the first three innings. The Knights defended a shutout until TVCC found their only two runs in the eighth inning.
WVC scored six runs off of nine hits and TVCC scored two runs off of four hits.
Justin Birch led WVC with two RBIs and went 1-for-3. Alex Black added another RBI and went 2-for-4. River Smith finished with an RBI and went 1-for-4.
Jack Kovanen pitched six innings for the Knights, gave up two hits and two walks, and finished with seven strikeouts. Jamin Smith pitched two innings, gave up two hits, two runs, and a walk, and finished with two strikeouts.
Game 2 looked as though WVC may sweep TVCC when they led 4-0 before the fourth inning. TVCC tallied three runs to inch within one run of a tie in the fourth and finally took the lead after outscoring WVC 4-1 over the last four-and-a-half innings to split the day.
WVC scored five runs off six hits and showed their defensive resilience by only allowing TVCC to score seven runs off 18 hits.
Trysten Moody led WVC with two RBIs and went 1-for-3. Birch had an RBI and went 2-for-4, Ryan Dauphinee added another RBI and went 1-for-3, and Ethan Gardner went 2-for-4.
WVC hosts TVCC for a doubleheader, and their last regular season game, on Saturday at noon and 3 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone