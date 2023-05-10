ONTARIO, Ore. — The Wenatchee Valley College baseball team split a doubleheader with Treasure Valley Community College Wednesday afternoon. WVC won 6-2 in the opener and lost 7-5 in Game 2.

WVC (11-15, 21-27) just split a doubleheader with Yakima Valley College over the weekend while TVCC (8-18, 13-31) was at the bottom of the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Eastern Conference and had lost their last five games.



