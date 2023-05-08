YAKIMA — After sweeping the Yakima Valley College baseball team at home on Wednesday, Wenatchee Valley College made the trip to Yakima for another doubleheader against the Yaks on Saturday.
This time the two teams — who were neck-and-neck in the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Eastern Conference — split the day, each earning a win and a loss.
The Yaks (11-13, 17-29) won the opener, 13-2, and WVC (10-14, 20-26) bagged Game 2, 7-1.
The Yaks commanded the opener with an early 5-2 lead after the first inning and never looked back, shutting out WVC for the remainder of the game. The Yaks scored 13 runs off of 10 hits and WVC scored two runs off of two hits. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Knights.
Ryan Dauphinee led WVC with two RBIs and went 1-for-3. Spencer Juul added another RBI.
Game 2 was the inverse of the opener. WVC claimed an early 3-1 lead after three innings and shut out the Yaks for the next six innings. The Knights added another run in the fourth and three in the eighth. WVC scored seven runs off of 13 hits and the Yaks scored one run off of seven hits.
WVC’s offense was bolstered by River Smith when he was at the plate. He finished with four RBIs and went 3-for-3. Alex Greb added an RBI.
WVC plays at Treasure Valley Community College (Ontario, Oregon) on Wednesday for a doubleheader at noon and 3 p.m.
