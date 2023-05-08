YAKIMA — After sweeping the Yakima Valley College baseball team at home on Wednesday, Wenatchee Valley College made the trip to Yakima for another doubleheader against the Yaks on Saturday.

This time the two teams — who were neck-and-neck in the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Eastern Conference — split the day, each earning a win and a loss.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

