WENATCHEE — The Women Knights faced Chemeketa Friday night for their home-opener.
They started the season strong with two wins but recently lost a close one against Walla Walla. Chemeketa had yet to win and the Knights didn’t help with their suffocating defense ending the night 67-52.
The obvious thing when watching the Knights play is their near impenetrable defense. Wenatchee Valley’s Head Women’s Coach Rachel Goetz said, “Our goal is to hold opponents to fifty-nine points or less and that held us as the number one defensive team last season, so that’s our goal.”
Throughout the first quarter, they forced a bevy of turnovers, drawing several charges and picking steals that forced the Storm to chuck it from deep and settle for lesser percentage shots.
Wenatchee was the antithesis.
Rather than huff it from deep, they collected most of their points in the paint.
However, WVC left the door slightly open when they would create high percentage shots for themselves but miss them. Both teams also suffered with poor free-throw shooting.
The Storm tried a zone defense for a bit, but this put them constantly out of position for rebounds which Wenatchee quickly snatched up. Wenatchee also committed needless fouls that slowed down their momentum and gave the Storm too many extra opportunities, but rarely took advantage. The score at half was 32-23.
The Storm came out of the half energized quickly scoring twice. But WVC snapped out of it and got back to what it does best; forcing turnovers and capitalizing offensively.
They finished the night 67-52, giving a little taste of what their defense has to offer.
Cariann Kunkel capped the night with 17 points and 14 rebounds earning a double-double. Chasity Spady and Madelyn Godwin added 14 and 12 points respectively.
The WVC men also had a strong first half when they played the Fairchild Airforce Base Falcons.
The Knights finished in the middle of their conference last year and hope to improve this season with their returning sophomores.
Wenatchee had a dominant first half, which proved important because it was what sustained them in the second half; getting the victory 82-60.
The men also have a strong defense that helps fuel their offense and when they weren’t sprinting down the court on a breakaway, they showed through a fast motion-offense, all their options.
They can feed Malik Parsons or Jojo Pacubas who both can lose their defender on the dribble where Parsons will finish strong at the rim or Pacubas who will finish with a floater or wrap-around lay-in.
They’re also strong in the paint with Abdul Abdullah and Isaac Jones.
Their defense only allowed four points in the first couple of minutes, and wouldn’t let the Falcons score again for eight more minutes.
Wenatchee ended the half with energy as Parsons stole the ball, sprinted passed his defender, wound up for a dunk and threw it down with both hands. They finished the half 50-23.
Perhaps the lead was too comfortable because it was a different and more equal game in the second half.
Wenatchee’s defense was sluggish and the offense was sloppy, needlessly turning the ball over.
It didn’t help that the Falcons found an offensive spark in two players.
Wenatchee won the game but lost the second half.
Parsons ended the night with 21 points and Jones added 15 of his own.
“We had a good first half. I played a lot of guys. It was a good team effort we just have to finish up in the second half,” said Wenatchee Valley’s Head Men’s Coach Jeremy Harden.