WENATCHEE — With North Idaho visiting the Apple Capital Wednesday night, the theme for WVC this week is redemption.
Both teams will look to avenge a loss suffered in North Idaho last month, in what should be two tightly-contested games. For both women and men, it’s a big one with only two home games remaining in the regular season.
Lady Knights
The WVC women (17-7, 8-3) come in having won their last two games by 15 or more points and six of their last seven overall. Despite losing by three in January, the Knights are a game ahead of the Cardinals (13-9, 7-4) in division standings and have been the better team throughout the season.
If not for a 30-point scoring outburst in the fourth quarter, the Knights would have beaten the Cardinals in their previous meeting.
WVC led 47-36 heading into the final quarter but the Lady Knights ran into a wall offensively and struggled to take care of the ball. Overall, the Knights are one of the best teams in the NWAC in terms of ball control — averaging a fourth-best 13 turnovers per game — but North Idaho forced Wenatchee Valley into 18 turnovers in the game and six in the fourth quarter alone. The Cardinals took advantage, generating 22 points off the extra possessions.
While WVC faltered down the stretch, North Idaho got hot. The Cardinals drained five 3-pointers and shot 58 percent from the field in the fourth while limiting the Lady Knights to just nine shots.
Ultimately, the loss should serve as an important learning point for WVC. The Knights might be the better team, but they need to take care of the ball, slow the pace down and force the ball inside.
Men
The WVC men (20-4) will hit the floor after and look to become the first team in the east to top North Idaho (23-1), whose only loss of the season came against Pima CC at the Aztec Winter Classic over Christmas break.
North Idaho has rattled off 13-straight wins since the loss, including an 18-point victory over WVC last month.
The Cardinals have been the premier team since joining the NWAC in 2016, owning an 81-15 record, but they will be unable to defend their NWAC championship after receiving a three-year postseason ban from the NWAC in August for violating the leagues’ bylaws for allegedly using booster club funds to pay for student-athlete housing.
So, no matter how the Cardinals finish out, they will be sitting on their couches come March.
Regardless, WVC will have its hands full Wednesday night trying to contain the leagues’ most potent offense. Unlike the Knights, who can lean on Malik Parsons — averaging 22.3 per game — there isn’t a North Idaho player that ranks in the top 40 of scoring. Instead, the Cardinals rank second in offensive rebounds per game (15), field goal percentage (51) and turnovers (11) they are top five in steals and blocks and they are also in the top third of the NWAC in assists per game.
What that tells me is: while North Idaho isn’t the most flashy, they will out-hustle and out-work just about anyone. The Cardinals might not have someone that will give them 25-30 a night, but they got five to six guys that can get in double-figures consistently and play tough defense.
The Knights have the capability to pull the upset, they just need solid games from Isaac Jones, Keaton Seaich, Chance Michels and Abdul Abdullah. This is the game of the year (up to this point) for WVC.
Tipoff in the women’s game is at 5:30 p.m., with the men to follow at 7:30 p.m.