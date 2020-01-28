WENATCHEE — With just a month remaining in the regular season for both WVC basketball teams, it’s crunch time.
So Wednesday’s tilt against Walla Walla at home is a big one.
Women
The Lady Knights (15-6) are looking to win their fifth straight but will have their hands full against the Walla Walla Warriors (18-1), who currently lead the Eastern Conference and haven’t lost since November, victors in their last 15 games.
Wenatchee lost both its previous meetings with Walla Walla, falling (81-74) in November and (70-54) on the road three weeks ago. But WVC has played well since its last loss.
Natalie Andreas led the team with 25 points in Saturday’s 16-point win over Treasure Valley. Madelyn Godwin has settled into her role off the bench and both Ashley Peralta and Kiara Steen have given head coach Rachel Goetz some solid minutes.
WVC has also become one of the better defensive teams in the NWAC, holding opponents to a third-best 55 points per game and just 39 percent shooting from the field.
Keys to the game
Containing Walla Walla’s Sailor Liefke will be huge. The reigning NWAC women’s Athlete of the Week is currently 8th in scoring in the NWAC (16.7 ppg), dropped 34 points against the Knights back in November and 19 three weeks ago. Over her last 10 games, Liefke is averaging (14.1) and seven rebounds per contest.
Aside from Liefke, the Knights will need to watch out for sharp-shooter Dakota Patchen, who leads the entire NWAC from 3-point range; shooting 50 percent behind the arc.
Men
After the ladies finish up, the men will hit the court for their 7:30 p.m., game against Walla Walla (9-10).
While the men have an easier matchup (on paper), the Knights (17-4) are coming off a disappointing loss to Treasure Valley this past weekend and they only beat the Warriors by six in their only meeting this season. Walla Walla comes having won its last three games — all by double-digits.
Keys to the game
Like the women, the WVC men contest everything defensively and own one of the most well-rounded defenses in the NWAC. The Knights are the sixth-best in terms of rebounding and opponents 3-point percentage and are eighth in opponents field-goal percentage.
But WVC’s perimeter defense will be tested against Walla Walla.
Don’t let their mediocre record fool you, the Warriors rank at the top of the league in most team offensive categories. They’re first in 3-point percentage (39.6), second in 3-pointers made (11.5), third in 3-pointers attempted (29.1) and fourth in free throw percentage (74.7). Ironically, WVC is on the complete opposite of the spectrum in those categories, ranking near the bottom in all four.
But one thing the Knights do have to their advantage: Malik Parsons, who has been on a tear this season and is averaging 21.1 per game. Parsons led the NWAC in scoring last season but has taken a small step back to become more of a playmaker. And it’s proven to be beneficial with WVC near the top of the standings and poised to make another postseason run.
Both teams only have three more games at home (including Wednesday). Tipoff in the women’s game is at 5:30 p.m., with the boys to follow.