PASCO — The last time Knights basketball played Columbia Basin, they lost by an agonizingly thin margin — one point.
With Wenatchee on a two-game winning streak and Columbia Basin on a two-game losing streak, Wednesday night was poised to offer the Knights a prime opportunity to upset the Hawks.
They nearly did. Wenatchee closed strong, but the Hawks sank enough free throws to seal the win 83-76.
The Knights led at halftime 37-36, and even when the Hawks began the second half with an offensive explosion, propelling them to an 18-point lead with six minutes left in the game, Wenatchee had a response.
Over four minutes, Wenatchee went on a 19-5 run fed by three 3-pointers from Justin Loveless, clutch free throws and layups from leading scorer Ayoni Benavidez, and shots from Nico Castaneda.
The Knights were within four with two minutes left 74-70. To shave off points as the clock wound down Wenatchee fouled, which forced Columbia Basin to win from the free-throw line.
Turnovers were the crux. Wenatchee had twice as many turnovers as Columbia Basin, and the Hawks converted those into 22 points. It may have sparked frustration because the Knights fouled, and it sent Columbia Basin to the free-throw line for more than three times as many opportunities.
Benavidez led Wenatchee with 23 points, six rebounds, two blocks, and one steal. Loveless followed with 22 points, eight rebounds, one block, and one steal. Castaneda finished with 14 points and four assists.
For the Hawks, Amar Rivers led with 21 points and six rebounds. Teagen Hoard followed with 19 points, five rebounds, and three steals.
Wenatchee is now 2-6 in the conference.
Columbia Basin improves to 5-4 in conference play.
Wenatchee Valley women's basketball gave the second in the conference, Columbia Basin Hawks, a run for their money.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise. While Wenatchee is tied for sixth place with North Idaho in the Eastern Conference, the Knights beat the Hawks earlier this season by five points.
Lately, the Hawks had been on a winning streak, and Wednesday night they made it six in a row, but just barely, 58-56.
To keep it close, Wenatchee knocked down 24-of-55 shots from the field, outshooting the Hawks by 8%. They also pulled down more rebounds, served more assists, and owned the paint, scoring nearly twice as many points under the basket as the Hawks 40-22.
But Columbia Basin was able to edge the Knights just enough in a couple of places to escape with a win. The Hawks forced more turnovers and were able to convert those turnovers into 20 points. Wenatchee only had 11 points off of turnovers.
They also knocked down five more 3-pointers than Wenatchee, with 20% better shooting from behind the arc. The Hawks’ bench was also critical, outscoring the WVC's bench 19-4.
The whole game was only a two-basket threat away from a lead change, but the Hawks were able to consistently stay ahead of Wenatchee. The Knights scored more in three out of four quarters, but Columbia Basin's second-quarter surge was enough to sustain their lead.
Wenatchee is now 5-5 in the conference. Columbia Basin improves to 7-2 in the conference.
Wenatchee hosts Yakima Valley Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
