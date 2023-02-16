WALLA WALLA — Even though Wenatchee Valley women's basketball hovers around the middle of the Eastern Conference standings, they can make every game, regardless of team standing, competitive.
Last month, Wenatchee and Walla Walla, now second in the East, met for the first time this season, and the Warriors came away with a win by a narrow seven points.
The Knights went into Wednesday night’s game having won three of their last four games, if you discount their forfeit to North Idaho earlier this week, while the Warriors had only won one of their last four.
It was the perfect storm for Wenatchee. An early lead and consistent defense led to a clutch steal with less than 30 seconds in the game, and it all brewed into a nail-biting upset 58-56.
“We came out and played the defense we wanted to play,” Wenatchee Head Coach Patrick Green said.
Wenatchee had a very productive first quarter, outscoring Walla Walla 23-15. The Knights shot better from behind the arc, converted more turnovers into buckets, and capitalized on second-chance opportunities.
The next two quarters were close. Walla Walla won each by a single point, but Wenatchee still held onto a thin lead. The Warriors battled back through the fourth quarter until things changed in the final minute.
With 40 seconds left, it was a tie game, and Walla Walla had the ball. Wenatchee’s Farrah Parrish read the play when she slipped through the middle, stole the ball, and went coast-to-coast for the finish. Wenatchee regained the lead 58-56.
“I can't say how smart that was,” Green said. “She read that beautifully.”
Walla Walla still had enough time for a play, but Wenatchee’s defense forced them to burn 15 seconds and put up a difficult shot. It didn’t go in, and the Knights collected the rebound and wound down the clock.
Monica Miller led Wenatchee with 17 points, five rebounds, and two steals. Parrish followed with 15 points, five rebounds, and three steals. Alexes Stein finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Darbi Avery led with a double-double for Walla Walla, with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Dylan Lovett followed with 13 points and eight rebounds. McKenzie Long finished with 11 points.
“It was a tough road win,” Green said. “We stretched out a lead, and they whittled it away. The gym was loud — it felt like the whole world was against us. Our team showed a lot of mental toughness, and executed when we needed to.”
Wenatchee improves to a 7-5 record. Walla Walla is now 8-4.
Walla Walla men's basketball takes care of WVC
Wenatchee Valley men's basketball knew Wednesday night’s game against Walla Walla would be tough. Last month, the Knights lost to the Warriors by 16 points. That win kickstarted an ongoing seven-game winning streak for the Warriors.
Walla Walla kept their streak going, beating the Knights 107-89.
Walla Walla held second in the Eastern Conference, but Wenatchee had won three of their last six games and stayed out of the bottom two conference teams by sheer willpower, often surprising teams for stretches when taken too lightly.
That was the case in the second half. In the first half, even when Walla Walla was outscoring Wenatchee 52-39, the Knights held on. The Warriors were shooting 61.1% from the field, and made eighth of 15 shots, 53.3%, from behind the arc from four different players, and the Knights held on.
Turnovers hurt Wenatchee. And the Warriors' ability to convert those into points at a rate of 14-0, didn’t help. But there was only a 13-point difference at halftime.
“At one point we had the lead in the first half, but in the final two to three minutes we fell asleep, and that’s when they went up,” Wenatchee Head Coach Mathew Vargas said.
What made it a game in the second half were three 3-pointers from Wenatchee’s Bryson Williams and Ayoni Benavidez’s stellar performance. Benavidez is one of the top five scorers in the NWACC. He scored 22 of his 30 points in the second half.
“At halftime, I told Benavidez that I needed him to step up and be a leader. Lead with his gift,” Vargas said. “He put on a show.”
The trouble was Walla Walla also had a top-five scorer in Kyson Rose, and Wenatchee was down a big man. Rose dropped a game-high 45 points, 30 of which were also in the second half. The difference between these two performances was almost the final score differential.
Despite that, Wenatchee only lost the second half by five points.
“Our point guard, Castaneda, did a fantastic job creating tempo. We had to pace ourselves. We didn’t have the depth in the post to cover Rose,” Vargas said.
Benavidez led Wenatchee with 30 points. Donato Joseph followed with 17 points, eight rebounds, and two steals. Nico Castaneda finished with 17 points, five rebounds, and four steals.
For Walla Walla, Rose led with 45 points. Josh Gillespie finished with a double-double of 20 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks.
“I’m proud of my guys,” Vargas said. “They competed with four-year college scouts who were there to watch Rose.”
Wenatchee’s record is now 3-9. Walla Walla improved to 10-2.
Wenatchee plays at Blue Mountain Saturday. Tipoffs are at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.