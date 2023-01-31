ONTARIO, OR. — The Wenatchee Valley College women’s basketball team won the game by the end of the second quarter against Treasure Valley Saturday.

The Knights outscored the Chucks 23-7 in the second quarter. They lost all other quarters to Treasure Valley, but that offensive output was large enough to sustain a narrow victory 62-59.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?