ONTARIO, OR. — The Wenatchee Valley College women’s basketball team won the game by the end of the second quarter against Treasure Valley Saturday.
The Knights outscored the Chucks 23-7 in the second quarter. They lost all other quarters to Treasure Valley, but that offensive output was large enough to sustain a narrow victory 62-59.
Treasure Valley leaped to an early 11-point lead in the first quarter, but that’s all the Knights would allow. After their blistering second quarter, Wenatchee led at half 36-28.
The Chucks outscored Wenatchee in the second half 31-26, it just wasn’t enough, even though both teams statistically were oddly close.
They both made a similar number of threes at the same shooting percentage. Their rebounds were almost identical. Their assists. Points off turnovers. Points in the paint. All similar. They both shot poorly from the foul line at around 50%.
Wenatchee, however, shot better from the field. They made more shots at a higher percentage. Treasure Valley converted more on second-chance opportunities, but the Knights had a lot of help off the bench by comparison.
Ciahna Oatman led Wenatchee with 18 points, and Monica Miller followed with 13 points and six rebounds. Alexes Stein finished with a double-double: 12 points and 15 rebounds.
Treasure Valley finished with two double-doubles. One from Havyn Brown, who led with 21 points and 10 rebounds. The other was Mandy Belnap, with 13 points and 13 rebounds.
Wenatchee is now 3-3 in the league.
Treasure Valley’s league record is now 1-6.
Wenatchee Valley men’s basketball finished a complete game on Saturday, and it gave them a win over Treasure Valley 67-55.
Wenatchee led the whole way through in points, and most other statistics. The Knights shot better from the field with 42.6% to Treasure Valley’s 29%. They also nearly quadrupled Treasure Valley’s shooting percentage from behind the arc with 38.9%.
The Chucks, however, outrebounded Wenatchee 46-35, shot better from the foul line, and completed more second-chance opportunities.
Wenatchee made up for it by sharing the ball, garnering three times as many assists, and owning the paint. The Knights made it nearly impossible for the Chucks to finish under the basket, outscoring them 26-8.
Ayoni Benavidez led Wenatchee with 20 points, eight rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. Justin Loveless followed with a double-double: 15 points and 13 rebounds. Donato Joseph finished with 12 points and three assists.
For Treasure Valley, Garret Long led with 17 points and seven rebounds. Trey Jones finished with 14 points.
Wenatchee Valley travels to Columbia Basin Wednesday for 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. tipoffs.
