They found a pair on the road against Big Bend Community College (2-19, 2-22), a team struggling at the bottom of the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Eastern Conference.
WVC (10-14, 17-19) won the opener 21-7 and the second game 12-1.
Game 1 began as a close 5-5 battle through the first two innings. WVC then outscored Big Bend, 6-2, over the next three innings until they unloaded a gargantuan 10-run package in the 6th. No doubt bolstered by four home runs from four separate Knights.
Those Knights included Maya McGuire, who also led with 6 RBIs and went 1-for-6, Kaya Enriquez, who added 5 RBIs and went 3-for-4, Kiley Heinz, who earned another 4 RBIs and went 2-for-3, and Macy Cordon, who added 2 RBIs and went 2-for-5.
Taylor Files pitched a complete game while giving up 9 hits, 7 earned runs, and a walk, but finished with 4 strikeouts.
WVC scored 21 runs off of 21 hits and Big Bend scored 7 runs off of 9 hits.
Game 2 was a little less stat heavy but no less dominant. WVC scored early and held a 3-1 lead before the 4th inning. Over the last two innings, WVC would score 9 of their 12 runs off of 13 hits, three of which were home runs from McGuire, Cordon, and Ashlyn Alexander. Big Bend finished with 4 hits.
Enriquez led WVC with 3 RBIs, McGuire, and Samantha Knapp followed with two more apiece. All three Knights went 2-for-4.
Jesse Newman pitched every inning for WVC, giving up only 4 hits, and a single run, but finished with 3 strikeouts.
WVC plays at Columbia Basin for a doubleheader on Friday at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
