WENATCHEE — When WVC Athletic Director Sandy Cooprider embarked on building an athletic complex at Wenatchee Valley College, he met lots of opposition, not the least of which was two friends on the maintenance staff; they flatly told him he was crazy and would never get such a project off the ground.
When people say that, Cooprider takes it as a challenge to prove them wrong. Sure there were times when he felt like he was in way over his head. But in the end, Cooprider completed the task of building an athletic complex equal to that of any community college in the Northwest, complete with a baseball stadium, fastpitch softball field and soccer fields.
Now, the members of the Wenatchee Valley College Board of Trustees have decided to name the fields the Cooprider Sports Fields Complex.
“Basically, I wasn’t even thinking about the naming of the field itself. I got a call from the president’s secretary last week congratulating me on the naming of the sports complex after me. They invited me to the Board of Trustees meeting,” Cooprider said.
Cooprider retired in 2015 after 44 years at WVC as a teacher, coach and athletic director.
When Cooprider first had the vision, he went to the school president and financial officer, who told him he would get no money from the college or the state. He was told the college had other priorities so that if he were going to do this, it would have to be on his own.
“You look at most of the other community colleges. Their facilities were built with state monies or college monies,” Cooprider said. “There was hardly any money that came from the state of Washington or Wenatchee Valley College.”
Cooprider went out and raised 95% of the money for the project. He had some landscaping experience from owning his own company, plus he knew how to set up irrigation systems.
Then, he went out and tried to surround himself with good people, believing if you do that, good things will happen.
“I went out and tried to get some of the best people in the construction trade. They were more than willing to help,” he said.
The project was started in December 1992 and mostly completed in 1994. The first games were played on the baseball and fastpitch fields in 1994.
The Mike Hollis Soccer Field was not quite done. Originally, Cooprider was going to have the soccer field be part of the baseball field.
“The second I started construction of the complex, the N-WAC (Northwest Athletic Conference) voted for fall baseball, so that took care of that vision,” he said. “We had an empty field where everyone was putting their excess cement, slab, rocks, etc. It was a place where everybody dumped. I figured out this would be a better place because you could have a practice area and game field.”
A Wenatchee Downtown Rotary auction was held for baseball field lights in 1997. Cooprider built the clubhouse, restroom and concession area in 1999-2000. The press box was built because the school was awarded the NWAC baseball championships in 2000.
Before the Seattle Kingdome was demolished, Cooprider bought 1,500 red seats not realizing they were not outdoor seats. Before long, those red seats turned pink.
Dalton Thomas donated money for new seats. The baseball stadium is named for his father Paul Thomas Sr., who was drafted by the Boston Red Sox.
“I’m honored and humbled they are naming it (the complex) after me but I want people to know the history because it is so unique. I’m hoping the history will be on a website,” Cooprider said. “The plaque will have a barcode to take you to the website with the history.”
He points out the Wenatchee AppleSox would have no place to play if not for the stadium he built.
“It’s unique because it was built differently than other community colleges. I’ve been to all the baseball fields. This is one of the nicer ones,” he said.
It took awhile but eventually, those skeptical maintenance guys came back to Cooprider after the complex was completed.
“In 2015, they came back and said ‘We are astonished. We never thought it would turn out like this.’ I did not say, 'I told you so,' ” Cooprider said.