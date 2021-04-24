WENATCHEE — WVC struck first, but North Idaho was able to claw back with a pair of goals in the second half to hand the Knights their first loss of the year Saturday at Mike Hollis Soccer Field.
The Knights dialed up the pressure early with a few quality chances from Isaiah Rojas and Carlos Solis-Viramon but both shots were stopped by North Idaho keeper Tristen McMahan.
But 20 minutes into the game, Wenatchee’s Alonso Hernandez got one through, slotting a shot into the net off an assist from Hector Solorio.
WVC carried the 1-nil lead into the break but 15 minutes into the second half North Idaho leveled the score at one apiece following a goal from Greyden Lee. The Cardinals then added another goal five minutes later as Lee notched his second.
The Knights generated only one shot over the final 45 minutes.
WVC will look to bounce back on Wednesday when they host Spokane. The Knights only have six matches left, three of which at home, in their abbreviated spring season.
Kickoff on Wednesday is at 2 p.m.